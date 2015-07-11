'Say Cheese!': Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Spend the Day with Very Excited Giraffe

Even giraffes can’t resist mugging for a photo when the Kardashians come to visit.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian spent their Friday out and about, including a stop by a very tongue-y giraffe named Henry.

“Say cheese!” Khloé, 31, captioned an Instagram post of the trio, the sisters with their tongues to the camera and the giraffe with its tongue pretty close to Khloé’s face.

Kourtney, 36, posted her own snap.

Earlier in the day, Khloé celebrated their runway-ready looks for the day, writing in another Instagram post, “Wise words of @kourtneykardash “eyebrows on fleek!!!”

And finally, she posted a photo with Kourtney, both with big smiles, captioning it, “My A1 from day 1!!!!”

The eldest Kardashian daughter has been going it alone after recently splitting from longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, amid allegations that he had fallen off the wagon and was spotted hanging out with an ex-girlfriend in Monte Carlo last week.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Have Ended Their Nine-Year Relationship