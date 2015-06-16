Celebrate your pops with some of Hart's best rants on the joys, trials and extreme humiliations of raising his two kids

Fatherhood, by Kevin Hart: The Comedian's Best Stand-up Bits on Being a Dad

“I’m a fun dad until you don’t do what you’re supposed to do,” Kevin Hart told PEOPLE in March. “But even the tough dad is still fun because I can’t not laugh at myself for trying to be tough!”

While the comedian is serious about raising his two kids, Heaven, 10, and Hendrix, 7, right, he’s also the first person to point out the ridiculousness of parenting – and to laugh at himself. (Like about that time he got into an “altercation” with a boy at a Chuck E. Cheese’s during an outing with his kids.)

With Father’s Day approaching, let’s take a look back at Hart’s funniest routines on navigating fatherhood.

1. "When you got more than one kid, you just wake up angry".

2. "I used to think my baby was a dumb baby. Now I realize he’s not dumb he just does dumb s–––."



3. "I don’t like watching my kids by myself – too much pressure."



4. "I’m so protective of my kids me and this boy got into it at Chuck E. Cheese’s. It wasn’t a fight – it was an altercation."



5. "Look, you guys always want to play on the phones – I’m giving you guys responsibility."

