Kevin and Danielle Jonas Put New Jersey Home on the Market
With his band's future uncertain, the eldest Jonas is building a new home in New Jersey
The latest Jonas Brothers change-up is decidedly less dramatic.
The eldest Jonas, Kevin, 25, is in the process of building a new home in New Jersey, where his current Denville digs is on the market.
Jonas and expectant wife Danielle are asking for $2.2 million to move into the 7,200-sq. ft., five-bedroom house, which serves as the backdrop of their E! reality series, Married to Jonas.
The property, listed by Terrie O’Connor Realtors’s Celia Riggio and Amy Werner, boasts five and a half baths, a walk-out basement, a billiard room and home theatre complete with stadium seating and a 3-D projector. And here’s something the new owners can certainly toast to: The Jonas home also features a 6,500-bottle wine cellar, which is probably best paired with the property’s in-ground saltwater pool.
As for their new residence, we’re assuming the soon-to-be parents are focusing on a nursery for their baby girl, whose sex they revealed over the summer.
This latest Jonas change comes on the heels of news that the beloved boy band canceled their tour due to “a deep rift within the band,” their spokesman, Jesse Derris, told PEOPLE. The brothers met up in Los Angeles last week to discuss the group’s future.