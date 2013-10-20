With his band's future uncertain, the eldest Jonas is building a new home in New Jersey

Kevin and Danielle Jonas Put New Jersey Home on the Market

The latest Jonas Brothers change-up is decidedly less dramatic.

The eldest Jonas, Kevin, 25, is in the process of building a new home in New Jersey, where his current Denville digs is on the market.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jonas and expectant wife Danielle are asking for $2.2 million to move into the 7,200-sq. ft., five-bedroom house, which serves as the backdrop of their E! reality series, Married to Jonas.

The property, listed by Terrie O’Connor Realtors’s Celia Riggio and Amy Werner, boasts five and a half baths, a walk-out basement, a billiard room and home theatre complete with stadium seating and a 3-D projector. And here’s something the new owners can certainly toast to: The Jonas home also features a 6,500-bottle wine cellar, which is probably best paired with the property’s in-ground saltwater pool.

As for their new residence, we’re assuming the soon-to-be parents are focusing on a nursery for their baby girl, whose sex they revealed over the summer.