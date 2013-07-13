Baby news from a young musician and a different shade of bridal gown grabbed readers’ attentions this week, and prompted some strong responses.

And, for a laugh, how about a naked distraction while somebody robs your house?

Here are the five stories that sparked the strongest reactions from readers this past week – the news that made you happy, sad, laugh out loud, awestruck, even angry.

And to make your own responses known, keep clicking on the emoticons at the bottom of every story – one way to tell us just what you think.

The news that Kevin and Danielle Jonas are expecting their first child got hearts pumping, with the eldest member of the boy band, married for three years, having admitted: I’m starting to feel that pressure a little bit.

The bride wore black – so did the groom – when Avril Lavigne married Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger in a black Monique Lhuillier creation accented with matching jet roses and a black lace-edged veil. Readers were wowed.

During the last years of his daughter Charlotte’s life, Pierce Brosnan tried everything to help combat her ovarian cancer. Readers shared in the heartbreak of Charlotte’s death, which occurred last month. She was 41.

The public manner in which husband Charles Saatchi announced his divorce from Nigella Lawson didn’t sit well with readers, who commented that they were throwing their support behind the celebrity chef.

The headline alone – Naked Woman Distracts Neighbor While Her Husband Robs His House – got the guffaws going. The details of the incredible story could leave you gasping for air.