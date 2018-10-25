Kevin Bacon, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Stars Encourage Voters to ‘Make a Plan’ for Election Day

What’s your plan?

Everytown for Gun Safety has released a video featuring more than 20 celebrities and influencers (including Kevin Bacon, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Susan Sarandon) encouraging fans to hit the polls for the midterms.

“What’s your plan for voting? Mine is to walk,” Will Arnett says in the video. “To my car, and then drive to the polling place, but then vote. Even though my car is running. But it’s electric, so it’s not really … technically not running.”

“I know I’m going to do it early in the morning so I can get an ‘I Voted’ sticker and gloat all day,” Natalie Morales says.

The full list of celebrities includes Lily Aldridge, Will Arnett, Kevin Bacon, Ashley Nicole Black, Jaleel Bunton, Mike Colter, Michael J. Fox, Michael Franti, Jason George, Will Hoge, Padma Lakshmi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julianne Moore, Natalie Morales, Jodi Picoult, Tracy Pollan, Alysia Reiner, Cynthia Rowley, Susan Sarandon and Charlize Theron.

“We’re actors and artists, but we’re citizens and voters first,” Julianne Moore, chair of the Everytown Creative Council, says in a press release. “I’ve made my plan to vote on Election Day, November 6th, and I hope everyone else has too. Together, we can elect a gun safety majority in Congress and statehouses across the country.”

Everytown for Gun Safety is a nonprofit organization working to reduce gun violence around the country. They produced the video along with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“All kids deserve to feel safe in their homes, schools and communities, which is why we’re voting for Gun Sense Candidates on Election Day,” said actors and Everytown Creative Council members Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. “We urge all Americans to join us in making their own preparations to vote, including looking up state and federal candidates who are ready to fight for gun safety.”

The video encourages voters to research ‘Gun Sense’ candidates by texting ‘PLAN’ to 644-33.