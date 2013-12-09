The mom-to-be got in the holiday spirit Saturday at Jennifer Klein's annual bash

Kerry Washington Is 'Upbeat' During Night Out with Scandal Costars

H2-Oh!

On Saturday, Kerry Washington attended film and television producer Jennifer Klein’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles.

Wearing a black, fitted dress with her hair pulled back the Scandal actress arrived around 10 p.m. at the Evian sponsored event with her costars, Scott Foley and Katie Lowes.

The expectant mother – who sipped water during the event – was “definitely in a very upbeat, celebratory mood throughout the whole evening,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

Other guests at the soiree included Lily Collins, Gal Gadot – who was recently cast as Wonder Woman –, Tyra Banks, Topher Grace, The Best Man Holiday‘s Sanaa Lathan and James Marsden among others.