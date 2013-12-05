Keri Russell and Shane Deary Separate
"The separation is amicable and their focus is on their children," The Americans star's rep tells PEOPLE exclusively
Keri Russell and Shane Deary, her husband of nearly seven years, have split, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.
“They have been separated since early summer,” the actress’s rep tells PEOPLE. “The separation is amicable and their focus is on their children.”
The Americans star, 37, and Deary, a contractor, have two children, son River, 6½, and daughter Willa, 23 months. The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 2007.
The second season of The Americans, the hit FX drama Russell costars on with Matthew Rhys, about KGB spies living in suburban Washington, D.C., during the Reagan era, premieres in February.