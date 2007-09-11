Kenny Chesney Grappling with Work vs. Family

Kenny Chesney may not have penned the songs on his new album, but they hit close to home for the star as he “searches for balance.”

“I didn’t write any of these songs but they speak a lot of truth about where I am in my head and in my heart. Those are pretty complicated places right now,” the country star told the Tennessean.

“It’s bad when you’ve spent more time with people out on the road or with radio stations than you have with your mom, your friends or your grandmother.”

The East Tennessee native sat down with the local paper to talk about his album Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates, which is out Tuesday and showcases lyrics about “trying to slow it down” and “trying to take it in.”

“To do what I do in the way I do it, I’ve sacrificed not just a lot, but everything. It’s been worth every second, but the tone of some of these songs is that I do see a day when my life is not going to totally revolve around singing in front of thousands of people, going to catering at 5 o’clock and doing a meet-and-greet at 7:30,” Chesney said. “I guess there’s an underlying search for balance in these songs and that’s got to happen at some point.

Adds Chesney: “That’s why [the song] "Don’t Blink" means a lot to me. I stay pretty closed up, and I don’t tell people around me what I’m feeling and it’s hard for me to stop and smell the roses cause there’s always somewhere else for me to be. This song told me, ‘You might want to stop for a moment.’ ”

Of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award – which he’s nominated for and won three times already – Chesney would “love to win it three more times but the odds of me keeping the pedal down that long aren’t good.”

“This year, we had a hell of a year and I think we deserve it and I want to win it but if I don’t, it’s not going to change my enthusiasm or my fans’ enthusiasm,” he says. “The awards don’t fuel me.”