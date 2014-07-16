Since news broke that her husband Hank Baskett allegedly cheated on her earlier this year with a transexual model, Kendra Wilkinson has been spotted several times without her wedding ring.

The usually forthcoming reality star, 29, has remained mum thus far about the tabloid reports, but a friend tells PEOPLE that Wilkinson “cries every day” and is holding off on making any drastic decisions regarding her marriage to Baskett, 31, for the sake of their kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She wanted to throw Hank out but couldn’t because she is healing [from her daughter’s delivery] and needs help with the kids,” says the source.

The couple wed five years ago and have two children – Hank IV, 4½, and Alijah Mary, 8 weeks.

According to the friend, Wilkinson found out about the devastating news from a phone call “right before the [report] came out.”

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson: We Got Alijah’s Name from a Driver!

“She confronted Hank, [but] he denied it until he found out that the woman took a lie detector test and had to admit it,” says the source.

Adds the friend: “She feels so stupid walking around like her life was so perfect and that her marriage was so solid. She feels like such a fool.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!

Kendra Wilkinson Spills On Her Show’s New Season