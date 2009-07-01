Kendra Shares Her Honeymoon Playlist
Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson might be off on a dreamy St. Lucia honeymoon with her new husband, NFL player Hank Baskett, but she is still taking time to contact her fans. Wednesday the former Girls Next Door star posted “My Honeymoon Playlist” on her Web site, letting everyone know that “there’s no one music genre for a honeymoon.”
She includes:
Marvin Gaye, “Let’s Get It On”
Al Green, “Love and Happiness”
Van Morrison, “Crazy Love”
Jack Johnson, “Better Together”
Ne-Yo, “Closer”
Lionel Richie, “All Night Long”
Weezer, “Island in the Sun”
Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Hard to Concentrate”
Michael Jackson, “The Way You Make Me Feel”
Stevie Wonder, “Love Light in Flight”
Al Green, “Let’s Stay Together”
Of course Wilkinson, 24, couldn’t forget George Strait’s “Cross My Heart” since “it was Hank’s and my wedding song!!!!! :)” she writes.
She adds that they are “having the best time” on their “secluded beach.”
Wilkinson and Baskett are expecting a child on Christmas Day, so fans can probably expect a birthing playlist to follow!
from Huffington Post