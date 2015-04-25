Kendall Jenner Posts Sweet Message to Bruce Jenner Before Heading Out of Town

Kendall Jenner looked chic when she arrived at LAX Saturday morning, stepping out for the first time since dad Bruce Jenner announced his transition from male to female.

The 19-year-old also posted a loving message to her dad, joining her siblings in their unanimous support.

The Instagram photo – a shot of Kendall’s fifth-grade homework in which she completes the sentence, “If I could be anybody in the world , I would be … my dad” – was captioned, “I wrote this in 5th grade … nothing has changed.”

Kendall’s message is one of many pouring out for Bruce, following the Friday night interview with Diane Sawyer, which was watched by more than 15 million people.

Several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted similar messages; as have celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Laverne Cox.