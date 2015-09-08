Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Pic of Her Parents, Kris and Bruce Jenner, on a Motorbike

Kendall Jenner went way back and found a classic old photo of her parents, Kris and Bruce Jenner, which she shared on Instagram on Monday.

The pic shows the pair clad in black leather astride a motorbike. “YO. GOALS,” Kendall, 19, captioned it.

The photo shows her parents in happier times, before their divorce and Bruce’s transition to Caitlyn, and comes just a day after an episode of the E! series I Am Cait documented Kris and Caitlyn’s uncomfortable first post-transition meeting.

“We did have a lot of great times. We’ve moved on, both of us, but I don’t want to throw all the great times away,” Caitlyn, 65, said in the episode. “And so for the kids, Kendall and Kylie, I don’t want tension. I don’t want to put them in a tough position. This is really, very, very difficult.”