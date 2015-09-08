Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Pic of Her Parents, Kris and Bruce Jenner, on a Motorbike
Kendall Jenner went way back and found a classic old photo of her parents, Kris and Bruce Jenner, which she shared on Instagram on Monday.
The pic shows the pair clad in black leather astride a motorbike. “YO. GOALS,” Kendall, 19, captioned it.
The photo shows her parents in happier times, before their divorce and Bruce’s transition to Caitlyn, and comes just a day after an episode of the E! series I Am Cait documented Kris and Caitlyn’s uncomfortable first post-transition meeting.
“We did have a lot of great times. We’ve moved on, both of us, but I don’t want to throw all the great times away,” Caitlyn, 65, said in the episode. “And so for the kids, Kendall and Kylie, I don’t want tension. I don’t want to put them in a tough position. This is really, very, very difficult.”
The exes, who split last year after more than 20 years marriage, have met up again since that first meeting in July, even posing for a selfie together at Kylie’s 18th birthday last month.