Kelly Rowland Shares Wedding Photo on Instagram

The singer shares a photo on Instagram from her big day in May and looks back at her even bigger year in 2014

The end of 2014 brings a close to an epic year for Kelly Rowland, who tied the knot and became a mom during the past 12 months.

She also said goodbye to her mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, who died Dec. 2, at age 66.

The singer shared the first photo from her May wedding to manager Tim Weatherspoon on Instagram on Wednesday, in a post that looked back at the big events of the year.

“‘2014’ …What an amazing year,” she wrote in the caption. “While I said I DO, the following months brought along a HELLO to a new little life! … Unfortunately, a GOODBYE as well, but HELLO again to a Guardian angel.”