Hear Kelly Rowland's Hot New Single 'Dumb'
"Dumb" is her first release in two years
Kelly Rowland is catering 2 her fans once again: She surprise-released a new single overnight.
Her first new track since 2013’s Talk a Good Game, latest “Dumb” finds the Destiny’s Child alum singing sexy lyrics (“Yeah I do it till it’s done / And if he really want some / I make him treat it like a classic / Man I swear that boy is at it / I make him go dumb dumb dumb dumb”) over a super-catchy hip-hop beat.
Rowland, 34, dropped the track on her official SoundCloud Monday night and has yet to promote it on any of her social media accounts.
The singer has been busy since since releasing her last LP two years ago: She and husband Tim Weatherspoon tied the knot in May last year before welcoming their son Titan, who turns 1 next month.