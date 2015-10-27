"Dumb" is her first release in two years

Kelly Rowland is catering 2 her fans once again: She surprise-released a new single overnight.

Her first new track since 2013’s Talk a Good Game, latest “Dumb” finds the Destiny’s Child alum singing sexy lyrics (“Yeah I do it till it’s done / And if he really want some / I make him treat it like a classic / Man I swear that boy is at it / I make him go dumb dumb dumb dumb”) over a super-catchy hip-hop beat.

Rowland, 34, dropped the track on her official SoundCloud Monday night and has yet to promote it on any of her social media accounts.