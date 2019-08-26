10 Times Kelly Ripa's Oversharing Embarrassed Her Daughter Lola

In June 2019, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were enjoying some time alone when Lola walked in on them doing the deed. Her parents then recounted the story on television so that the whole world could know about her traumatic experience.

The couple said that while they were getting intimate, Lola walked in, “made eye contact” with Ripa, then immediately walked out.

Ripa said, “[Lola] shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray!'”

To make it worse, the family then had to have an “awkward brunch” following the incident.”

“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,'” Ripa recounted.

Consuelos added, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.'”