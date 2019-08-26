10 Times Kelly Ripa's Oversharing Embarrassed Her Daughter Lola

When She Told Everyone Lola Walked In On Her & Mark Consuelos Getting Busy
In June 2019, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were enjoying some time alone when Lola walked in on them doing the deed. Her parents then recounted the story on television so that the whole world could know about her traumatic experience.
The couple said that while they were getting intimate, Lola walked in, “made eye contact” with Ripa, then immediately walked out.
Ripa said, “[Lola] shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray!'”
To make it worse, the family then had to have an “awkward brunch” following the incident.”
“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,'” Ripa recounted.
Consuelos added, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.'”
When She Posted a Throwback Picture With a Suggestive Caption
Ripa loves a throwback photo and she doesn’t care what her children think about it. She posted a photo of her husband holding her by the waist on Mar. 15 and captioned the photo, writing, “fbf 2007 Those hands 💕.” Lola replied in the comments, “Is the caption necessary 🤦 .”
When She Posted a 'Thirst Trap' of Consuelos' Abs
Lola is used to her mom posting photos of her dad, but even she has limits! When Ripa posted a video of her husband showing off his abs, Lola simply commented, “I just reported this.”
When She Trolled Lola for Needing to Approve of Every Photo
Ripa told Jimmy Fallon that she must get approval from Lola before posting any photos of her on Instagram. She joked, “It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever. Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”
Ripa shared a story about sharing a throwback photo without her daughter’s permission, saying, “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an 8-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday.’ I’m in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says ‘Lola’… I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it, but what if it’s an emergency?'”
Turns out it was an Insta-ermegency. Ripa told Fallon, “She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.’ That was the end of the discussion. I was like, ‘I will take it down from Instagram.'”
When She Adhered to the Letter of the Law (but Not the Spirit) About Posting Lola Pics
So now, Ripa has a running joke about her daughter’s strict policy. She captioned this photo of Lola at prom in 2019, “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚”
Lola Might Never Live It Down
She captioned this family photo from 2017, “Mexican Unicorn Alert: A Lola Consuelos approved photo. Including three smiling children and a semi relaxed husband courtesy of Jose Cuervo. (Husband’s) 🇲🇽🦄”
When She Told Everyone Why Lola's 'Girls Were on Full Display' at Prom
Ripa also threw her daughter under the bus (with love, of course) when she told the world that Lola had her prom dress altered without parental permission – resulting in the plunging emerald number she wore to the dance. “The girls are fully on display. Everybody came down the stairs together–and I just mean Lola,” her mom laughed during an interview.
When She Got Mushy on Instagram
“The nest is getting roomy,” Ripa shared alongside a photo of her kissing Lola good bye after moving her into college. To be fair, this is pretty sweet.
And Shared This Throwback of Baby Lola That Made Her and Her Husband Sob
Ripa shared a throwback photo from Lola’s 2001 Christening in honor of her latest milestone. Ripa shared, “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭” You can practically hear Lola saying, “Mom! Dad! Cut it out!”
When She Didn't Care If Lola Approved of This Easter Bunny Fail
Speaking of throwbacks, leave it to Ripa to post this hilarious photo of Lola (with her brother Michael) losing her mind while visiting the Easter bunny.