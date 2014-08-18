Kelly Osbourne 'Burst into Tears' Hearing Niece Say 'I Love You' on the Phone
The Fashion Police co-host gushes over her 2-year-old niece, Pearl
She’s only 2 years old, but little Pearl Osbourne already has a superpower: She’s able to melt hearts with a single call.
“She called me and told me that she loved me on the phone for the first time the other day and I burst into tears hearing that little voice going, ‘Auntie Kelly, I love you,’ ” Kelly Osbourne told PEOPLE at Saturday’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles. “I had tears just roll down my face.”
Unsurprisingly, the proud auntie deemed little Pearl – the daughter of Jack Osbourne and his wife, Lisa Stelly – just a teensy bit cuter than pretty much any other kid alive. (And after seeing this photo of Pearl adorably using her dog as a chair, who could argue?)
“She is just the most incredible, incredible little bundle of joy and the most beautiful – she’s so funny,” Osbourne, 29, said. “I’m not just saying that because she’s my niece. Even other people are like, ‘I have a kid, but that kid’s real cute.’ ”
<iframe src="//instagram.com/p/kPuCczAb_6/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"
• Reporting by MELODY CHIU