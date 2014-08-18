Kelly Osbourne 'Burst into Tears' Hearing Niece Say 'I Love You' on the Phone

She’s only 2 years old, but little Pearl Osbourne already has a superpower: She’s able to melt hearts with a single call.

“She called me and told me that she loved me on the phone for the first time the other day and I burst into tears hearing that little voice going, ‘Auntie Kelly, I love you,’ ” Kelly Osbourne told PEOPLE at Saturday’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles. “I had tears just roll down my face.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unsurprisingly, the proud auntie deemed little Pearl – the daughter of Jack Osbourne and his wife, Lisa Stelly – just a teensy bit cuter than pretty much any other kid alive. (And after seeing this photo of Pearl adorably using her dog as a chair, who could argue?)

“She is just the most incredible, incredible little bundle of joy and the most beautiful – she’s so funny,” Osbourne, 29, said. “I’m not just saying that because she’s my niece. Even other people are like, ‘I have a kid, but that kid’s real cute.’ ”

<iframe src="//instagram.com/p/kPuCczAb_6/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"

• Reporting by MELODY CHIU

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!