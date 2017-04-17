Kelly Osbourne Laughs Off Hilarious Photo Fail: 'Check Out My Sexy Baby Arm!'

"This is instant karma for trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece!" the star wrote on Instagram

By Aurelie Corinthios
April 17, 2017 12:45 PM
Advertisement

Everyone loves a good photo fail — but celebrity photo fails are even more fun.

The latest victim of a poorly-timed snap? Kelly Osbourne.

The star took to Instagram over the weekend to document Easter Sunday with her family, sharing a photo of herself and her sister-in-law Lisa Osbourne posing with glasses of rosé in the pool.

“#SisterSunday #DivaLife with my sis @mrslisao,” she captioned the shot. “#BestPoolDayEver.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About New Tell-All Memoir, ‘There Is No F*cking Secret’

Within minutes, fans flooded the comments section of the post to call attention to Kelly’s “baby arm” — a.k.a. the arm of Lisa and Jack Osbourne‘s 22-month-old daughter Andy Rose wrapped in a pool float, which was positioned directly behind the star.

Soon enough, Kelly noticed the hilarious fail herself and reposted the photo with a red ring around the area.

“Check out my sexy baby arm!” she wrote. “The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma for trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece!”

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com