Kelly Osbourne: Healthy & Dancing in Los Angeles

Kelly Osbourne is back to her fun-loving ways.

The Fashion Police co-host stepped out at Hollywood hotspot AV on Monday night.

Seated at “the center table on the dance floor,” Osbourne’s health scare – she suffered a seizure on March 7 – appeared to be far behind her.

The E! red carpet correspondent spent the night out with some of her British friends who were “all young and good looking,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

The group “danced to an eclectic mix of songs played by DJ Snoop Lion,” the source adds. “Lots of rap and a bit of soul and reggae.”

