Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing Tinder Profiles on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can’t do?

We’ve seen that she’s able to cover just about any song under the sun, but she’s also apparently talented enough to de-creep some of the stranger Tinder profiles Jimmy Kimmel could dig up.

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Clarkson, 33, brought her formidable talents to bear on a number of profiles from the popular dating app, using the text as lyrics to ad hoc pop songs.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear the line “I have a foot fetish and willing to pay for your mani-pedi nails and worship your feet,” turned into a summer jam, here’s your chance.

It’s definitely a better option than swiping right on them.