Keira Knightley Sounds Off on Hating Red Carpets
"I don't like the fact that people write, 'Oh, you look like crap,' " says the actress
Keira Knightley certainly enjoyed being nominated for an Oscar for Pride and Prejudice. But she did not enjoy arriving at the high-profile ceremony.
“All these people were coming up to my face and screaming, ‘SEVEN OUT OF TEN!’ – referring to the way I look!” the actress, 22, tells Allure magazine for its October issue. “And you think, You rude f—–.”
Yet despite being outfitted in a Vera Wang gown topped by a diamond-and-ruby Bulgari, Knightly declares, “I hate red-carpet events; I absolutely hate them. I don’t like the fact that people write, ‘Oh, you look like crap’ in print. Or ‘I don’t like your arms!’ ”
In terms of self-assessment, Knightley says, “I’m not Wonder Woman. I have self-esteem problems. Everybody does. You know, skinny people are allowed to feel s— about themselves.”
Given the fact Knightley ‘s grandmother and great-grandmother both suffered from anorexia, the actress takes particular umbrage when it comes to critical views about her weight.
“I haven’t got a clue about how much I weigh,” she says. “I do not own any scales.”
This fact, she suggests, seems to rankle others. “And I have noticed it creates an anger in people who are not skinny,” she says. “People like to blame their insecurities on other people.”
