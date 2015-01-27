Keira Knightley on Her Unique Name: 'My Mum's Crap at Spelling'

Keira Knightley‘s unique name was an accident?

The Imitation Game actress, who graces the March cover of Elle U.K., said her mother screwed up when it came time to register her new baby girl.

“I was meant to be named ‘Kiera,’ after a Russian ice skater who was on the TV one day,” she told the magazine.

“My dad fancied her and nicked her name for me. But it was my mum who went to register my birth, and she accidentally spelled ‘ei’ instead of ‘ie’ because my mum’s crap at spelling.

“Apparently, when she came back he said: ‘what the f—? You’ve spelt her name wrong!’ What were they going to do, though? Once it’s on the piece of paper, it’s on the piece of paper. And that’s me. A spelling error.”

Mom-to-be Knightley, 29, went on to speak out her refusal to conform – even if that means she gets some stares.

“I’ve always hated the idea that you should be wearing this or that, because it makes me feel like I’m getting everything wrong,” she said. “I hated it at school, and I don’t want it as an adult.

“If you want to wear a f—ing flowerpot on your head and that makes you happy, then wear a f—ing flowerpot on your head.”

