10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

George Clooney fails to bring sexy back with Ryan Gosling, plus more from Katy Perry, Robert Pattison and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA

"It's got to be Ryan…I called up Brad Pitt and we worked with him for weeks – the walk, we told him how to train, everything."
– Former two-time Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney, joking about coaching his Ides of March costar Ryan Gosling for this year's title before it went to Bradley Cooper, to Extra

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Joe Castro/EPA/Landov

"If it doesn't hurt the first time, I'll keep popping them out."
Katy Perry, on starting a family with hubby Russell Brand, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

3 of 10

"You suddenly realize that the role of a man, the role of a groom in a wedding, is that of a prop."
Breaking Dawn's groom – Robert Pattinson, sharing his "aha" moment while filming the film's highly-anticipated wedding scene, on the Today show

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Ramos/USMC

"It's not every day that I meet a 23-year-old girl and she's more worried about if I'm having fun or if I'm comfortable!"
Justin Timberlake, gushing about his Marine Corps Ball date Kelsey De Santis, on his blog

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage

"Today I encountered the 19th girl to add to the list of people Jesse cheated on me with during this last year."
– Former L.A. Ink star Kat Von D, who split from former fiancé Jesse James in September, in a blog post on her Facebook page

6 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"I feel bad leaving my wife alone with those two crazies."
Rebecca Romijn's devoted husband Jerry O'Connell, joking about their almost 3-year-old daughters Dolly and Charlie, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Fame

"They work by the way. They tighten you, get you feeling right."
Adam Sandler, who experienced the power of Spanx firsthand for his movie Jack and Jill, on the Today show

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Gus Ruelas/Reuters/Landov

"As long as my boobs are at home at a certain hour, I can do whatever I want."
Working mom Pink, on juggling her career and 5-month-old daughter Willow, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Jason Redmond/EPA/Landov

"Am doing the Oscars so the young woman in the pharmacy will stop asking my name when I pick up my prescriptions."
Eddie Murphy's Academy Awards host replacement Billy Crystal, already warming up for February's ceremony, on Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

"My mother is going to be so happy."

2011's Sexiest Man Alive Bradley Cooper, whose new title is making mama proud, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso