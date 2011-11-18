10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"It's got to be Ryan…I called up Brad Pitt and we worked with him for weeks – the walk, we told him how to train, everything."
– Former two-time Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney, joking about coaching his Ides of March costar Ryan Gosling for this year's title before it went to Bradley Cooper, to Extra
"If it doesn't hurt the first time, I'll keep popping them out."
– Katy Perry, on starting a family with hubby Russell Brand, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"You suddenly realize that the role of a man, the role of a groom in a wedding, is that of a prop."
Breaking Dawn's groom – Robert Pattinson, sharing his "aha" moment while filming the film's highly-anticipated wedding scene, on the Today show
"It's not every day that I meet a 23-year-old girl and she's more worried about if I'm having fun or if I'm comfortable!"
– Justin Timberlake, gushing about his Marine Corps Ball date Kelsey De Santis, on his blog
"I feel bad leaving my wife alone with those two crazies."
– Rebecca Romijn's devoted husband Jerry O'Connell, joking about their almost 3-year-old daughters Dolly and Charlie, to PEOPLE
"They work by the way. They tighten you, get you feeling right."
– Adam Sandler, who experienced the power of Spanx firsthand for his movie Jack and Jill, on the Today show
"As long as my boobs are at home at a certain hour, I can do whatever I want."
– Working mom Pink, on juggling her career and 5-month-old daughter Willow, to PEOPLE
"Am doing the Oscars so the young woman in the pharmacy will stop asking my name when I pick up my prescriptions."
– Eddie Murphy's Academy Awards host replacement Billy Crystal, already warming up for February's ceremony, on Twitter
"My mother is going to be so happy."
– 2011's Sexiest Man Alive Bradley Cooper, whose new title is making mama proud, to PEOPLE