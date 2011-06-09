10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I feel like a walking cartoon most of the time."
– The colorful Katy Perry, who voices the role of Smurfette in the upcoming movie The Smurfs, to USA Today
"And by the way Rob, the punch line to your joke was that I played your mother and then we had a sex scene, so really you're the best motherf---er ever."
– Reese Witherspoon, getting back at her generation award presenter and Water for Elephants costar Robert Pattinson, whose mom she previously played in Vanity Fair, at the MTV Movie Awards
"You gotta handle that head on."
– The one unintended pun by Jimmy Fallon about New York Congressman Anthony Weiner's initial denial of posting a crotch shot on Twitter, on his late show
"I had a nip slip and I loved it!"
– Khloé Kardashian, after her wardrobe malfunction on Fox & Friends, on Twitter
"Even if I was being given a hard time, I wasn't going to wuss out of university because someone said 'Wingardium leviosa' to me in a corridor, or 'Ten points for Gryffindor.'"
– Emma Watson, laughing off rumors that she left Brown University because of bullying, to the Sunday Times Style Magazine
"And still if I see Taylor Lautner on the carpet, I'm like, 'Ooh, there he is. Is he still underage?'"
– Expectant actress Bryce Dallas Howard, revealing her cougar instincts for her hunky Twilight costar, to PEOPLE
"I haven't been around very long. I can't expect everyone to have seen The House Bunny."
– Emma Stone, who still enjoys a little public anonymity, to Elle
"Our house looks like it's out of Beetlejuice."
– Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy Scott Disick, knocking how she decorated their new Los Angeles digs, to PEOPLE
"I've been excommunicated from the church of fashion. They saw me eat a carb. Tell my mom I love her."
– Mac and cheese lover Kathy Griffin, who committed the style faux pas at the CFDA Fashion Awards party, to New York magazine
"I'm thinking about asking you if you would work for me…This is what I do now, I just hire celebrities, I'm that rich."
– Multimillionaire Bethenny Frankel, who made a $120 million fortune selling her Skinnygirl cocktail brand, offering a job to Kevin Bacon on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
