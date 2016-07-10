Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Act Like They Are More Serious,' Source Says

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still going strong.

“They have been more low-key lately and seem more private about their relationships,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They act like they are more serious.”

The couple was spotted in Malibu over the weekend, where Bloom, 39, hosted Perry, 31, at his home.

X17

“Orlando and Katy are spending the weekend at his Malibu house,” says the source. “They went to Malibu Soho House on Saturday. They sat on the patio and looked very happy.”

Last week, the couple shared a romantic meal together in West Hollywood, dispelling rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

The actor and pop star starting dating earlier this year after Perry split from on-again, off-again boyfriend John Mayer last July.