Katy Perry and John Mayer Get 'Super Affectionate' at Birthday Dinner

Katy Perry and John Mayer are definitely feeling the love.

The pair was described as “super affectionate and loving with one another” while out to dinner at New York eatery The Lion Saturday night, toasting Girls star Allison Williams’s boyfriend, CollegeHumor.com founder Ricky Van Veen. The actress hosted a small, intimate bash for her beau, who was celebrating his birthday that night.

Following dinner, the group was treated to a surprise magic act, then spent the rest of the night playing games and savoring desserts before leaving at 2 a.m.

According to an onlooker, Mayer was “very gracious, charming and kind” throughout the evening. – Kristin Boehm

