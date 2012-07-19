Katie Holmes Is Broadway-Bound

Get ready to see a lot more of Katie Holmes in New York City.

The actress, 33, is returning to Broadway this fall in the dark comedy Dead Accounts, it was announced Thursday.

She made her Broadway debut in 2008 in the revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest and Patrick Wilson.

In the new show, Holmes will play Lorna, a woman looking for answers about her brother’s surprising return home. Additional casting news has yet to be released. The show, to be directed by Jack O’Brien, will play at the Music Box Theatre.

In the three weeks since her surprise split from Tom Cruise, Holmes has become a popular tourist (and local) attraction in the Big Apple.

Now, she’ll become even more of a Manhattan mainstay – and keep an eye out for Suri on opening night!