Katie Holmes in Heels Hours After Marathon

Just hours after crossing the finish line in the grueling New York City Marathon, Katie Holmes stepped out again – in black, open-toed heels! – for husband Tom Cruise‘s film premiere.

While many other runners would be huddled in bed recovering, Holmes and Cruise walked hand-in-hand into the Museum of Modern Art Sunday night for a screening of his new film Lions for Lambs (directed by Robert Redford and costarring Meryl Streep). When asked about his wife’s resilience, Cruise beamed proudly, telling PEOPLE, “I know, I know. It’s amazing.”

Also on hand were Cruise’s mother and sister and Holmes’s parents. “Isn’t she amazing?” gushed mom Kathy. “She’s such a good girl. We’re so proud [of her].”

Earlier in the day, Holmes, 28, crossed the finish line in a respectable 5:29:58, as Cruise and their daughter Suri, 18 months, cheered from the sidelines.