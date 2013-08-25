Katie Holmes Dominates the Dance Floor in the Hamptons

The key to throwing summer’s hottest dance party? Just invite Katie Holmes.

The Mania Days actress was in attendance at Saturday’s Apollo in the Hamptons: A Night of Legends event, held at Apollo Theater board member Ron Perelman’s East Hampton estate. The line-up of stars out to support the iconic theater included the Roots and Lenny Kravitz, with surprise performances by Darlene Love, Jon Bon Jovi, Ciara, and Pharrell.

Seated at a long table in center of Perelman’s party barn alongside prosecutor pal Leigh Bishop, Jamie Foxx, Ellen DeGeneres and Penny Marshall, Holmes, 34, started getting into the groove slowly, swaying to Darlene Love’s powerful rendition of “Lean on Me.”

When Kravitz took the stage (opening with “American Woman” with Bon Jovi) is when the crowd (including Holmes and Foxx) really started dancing, taking breaks at their table to sip drinks – at one point, the actress even tried a sip of Foxx’s cocktail.

Jonathon Ziegler/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

Foxx wrangled DeGeneres and Holmes for a group hug, the ladies flanking him, flipping their hair in unison and shimmying. The actor later joined Pharrell during his performance, and summoned former Secretary of State Colin Powell up to the stage to dance to Pharrell’s hit with Daft Punk, “Get Lucky.” Holmes followed shortly after, when Foxx waved her up. All the night’s performers were rocking out on stage as well, and started chanting, “Go Katie, go Katie!”

She eventually joined the audience back on the dance floor, mouthing the words as she danced to Robin Thicke’s summer anthem, “Blurred Lines” and Foxx’s 2009 hit, “Blame It (On the Alcohol).”

Fellow reveler Russell Simmons marveled at Holmes after the concert was over, saying, “I never knew you were such a party girl!”