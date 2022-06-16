Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands in N.Y.C. Plus Ariana DeBose, Phoebe Bridgers and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated June 16, 2022 01:22 PM

1 of 98

Walk This Way

Credit: Backgrid

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

A Total Slam Dunk

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.

3 of 98

Guitar Gal

Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15. 

Advertisement

5 of 98

Green with Envy

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A. 

6 of 98

Lean on Me

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Red Carpet Stand-Out

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Glam Date Night

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Advertisement

9 of 98

Play On

Credit: Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Iron Chefs

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Cool and Casual

Credit: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA/Splash News Online

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

Sister Fun

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Portrait Mode

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Alfie Allen, gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his broadway debut in Hangmen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

Music to Our Ears

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Sebastian Yatra performs during Pandora Presenta Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Guess Who

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

Orange You Glad

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation in N.Y.C. June 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

Red-y or Not

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Clap Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Yvonne Strahovski is seen clapping while she films The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Red Carpet Date Night

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes brought her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie, Alone Together on June 14 at Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

An Offer You Can't Refuse

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, The Offer in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

City Girl

Credit: The Image Direct

Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

All Tied Up

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The premiere of The Forgiven at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Head to Head

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's Dopesick on June 14 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Old Friends

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, The Old Man on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

Hand to Hold

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo hold hands after a lunch date at Cipriani Downtown in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Family Time

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Alabama and Travis Barker show support for Landon Barker at the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party on June 14 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Funny Buddies

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Eric Andre and Josh Sussman attend the Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe tastemaker event after party in L.A. on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Sing Along

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty

Tai Verdes performs live on stage at Soho House in Nashville on June 14.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

New York Minute

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Dakota Johnson looks effortlessly chic while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

Fan Behavior

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Naomi Watts celebrates a preview of her beauty and wellness menopause brand, Stripes, in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Film Festival Flair

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of Official Competition at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Festival Fun

Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty

Gary Clark Jr. performs on stage at Bergenfest in Bergen, Norway on June 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Courtside with Dad

Credit: David Dow/NBAE/Getty

Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, hang out courtside during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Use Your Voice

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Selena Gomez, co-chair of When We All Vote, speaks at the inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Mother Knows Best

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Jessica Chastain is seen in costume in Union County, New Jersey on June 13 while filming Mother's Instinct. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Showing Off

Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Taika Waititi have some fun at the premiere of Lightyear in London on June 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Host With the Most

Credit: Shahar Azran/Getty

Kenan Thompson hosts the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit in N.Y.C. on June 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98

Puppy Love

Credit: ZapatA/Mega

Jewel sports a colorful ensemble and carries her dog in N.Y.C. on June 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 98

Style Statement

Credit: Courtesy of the Group for La Grande Boucherie

Julia Fox attends the film screening after party of Making La Grande Boucherie at the famed establishment, La Grande Boucherie, in New York Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 98

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

James Wilkie Broderick joins his dad Matthew Broderick at the Haute Living Matthew Broderick Cover Celebration on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 98

And the Award Goes To ...

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg presents Tyler Perry with the Apollo Impact Award during the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 98

Out and About

Credit: MEGA

Krysten Ritter keeps the sun at bay by sporting sunglasses and a hat while out and about in L.A. on June 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 98

Premiere Pals

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hasan Minhaj and Jeremy Lin attend the 38 At The Garden premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 98

Late Night Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Halsey goes glam while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 98

Sound Check

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Following the cancellation of his Madison Square Garden appearance, Jaden Smith performs at an exclusive concert in N.Y.C. on June 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 98

Heads Up

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

New dad Post Malone balances a cup on his head while visiting  SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' June 13 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 98

Burnin' Love

Credit: Justin Ford/Getty

Olivia De Jonge and Austin Butler pose for a photo during the SiriusXM Town Hall event on June 13 in Memphis, Tennessee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 98

Ready, On Set, Go!

Credit: The Image Direct

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro film scenes for their new Netflix TV series Utap in Toronto on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 98

An After, After Party

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Co-hosts Darren Criss and Julianne Hough attend The After, After Party for the Tony Awards in N.Y.C. on June 12.  The event was hosted by House of Suntory and presented by Armanino. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 98

Power Pose

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Stephanie Young, executive director of When We All Vote, poses with Jeannie Mai at the organization's inaugural 'Culture Of Democracy Summit' on June 13 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 98

An Iconic Pride Collab

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera take the stage together during L.A. Pride in the Park on June 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 98

Selfie Time

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

John Stamos snaps a selfie on the red carpet of the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards with Kelly Rizzo, who accepted The Impact Award on behalf of her husband, the late Bob Saget, in L.A. on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 98

Stage Presence

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B performs during 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 98

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen attend the FYC "Clips + Conversation" event for Hulu's Pam & Tommy in L.A. on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 98

Showing Her Pride

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Paula Abdul waves from the back of a convertible during the L.A. Pride Parade on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 98

Getting Carrie'd Away

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 98

Get Up and DNCE

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

JinJoo Lee and Joe Jonas of DNCE perform at the Capital Pride concert and festival on June 12 in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 98

Need a Hand?

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Padma Lakshmi has her arms full after the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in L.A., where she took home awards for best competition series, best culinary show and best show host on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 98

Posing Pro

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Zoe Saldana arrives at the L.A. premiere of the HBO Max Original Series Gordita Chronicles on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 98

Dazed and Confused

Credit: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Dove Cameron, Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae attend the premiere of Vengeance during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 98

Having a Ball

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Becky G. performs on stage during Governors Ball 2022 at Citi Field in N.Y.C. on June 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 98

Block Party Ready

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for CTAOP

Jeff Goldblum and Charlize Theron attend Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at the Universal Studios Backlot in L.A. on June 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 98

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Martin Short and Selena Gomez attend Hulu's Only Murders In The Building 'For Your Consideration' event in L.A. on June 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 98

Dream On

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Peter Dinklage attends the screening of American Dreamer during the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 98

In Conversation

Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Bowen Yang and Julio Torres attend a conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on June 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 98

Hot in Herre

Credit: Ed Rode/Getty for Spotify

T.I. stops by to check out Nelly's late-night closing set at Spotify House during CMA Fest on June 11 at Ole Red in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 98

Actors Abroad

Credit: Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas get all dressed up for the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari, Italy, on June 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 98

Break a Sweat

Credit: Devin Groody

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea hosts Fitness at Fest with client Tyler Hubbard on Bridgestone Arena Plaza on June 10 at CMA Fest in Nashville. The $10 registration fee will be donated to the CMA Foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 98

Short Story

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Doja Cat goes glam for an ELLE Women in Music celebration in her honor, presented by Dolce & Gabbana, at Olivetta in West Hollywood on June 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 98