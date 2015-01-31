"I was really sad to hear that," the State of Affairs actress said

Katherine Heigl said she was “really sad” to learn about costar Patrick Dempsey‘s recent split from wife Jillian.

“I think it’s always hard to have to go through something like that so publicly,” she told Extra on Thursday.

The news broke last week that Dempsey and his wife were divorcing after 15 years of marriage. Heigl, who costarred with Dempsey for five years on Grey’s Anatomy, called the couple “both really great people.”

Heigl also opened up about her own relationship with Josh Kelley, her husband of seven years.

“I was so incredibly drawn to, attracted to this man from the get-go, from the moment I met him,” Heigl said. “You just find this groove with each other.”

The couple has two daughters, Naleigh, 6, and Adalaide, 2. Although the actress revealed she might want more children down the road, she is happy with her little family.