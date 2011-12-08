The actress says she's begun to have doubts about whether a fling necessarily has to wreck a marriage

Katherine Heigl: I Would Kill My Husband If He Cheated on Me

Katherine Heigl says she and husband Josh Kelley have always had a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to cheating. But now, she admits, she’s not so sure.

“I’ve been debating this lately,” the actress, 33, tells the January issue of British Cosmopolitan. “Josh and I always said that cheating would be a deal breaker; there is no second chance. But I’ve seen friends and acquaintances go through it and they’ve found a way back to the relationship, and a way to forgive each other.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not that she’s giving her husband of four years, and the father of her 3-year-old daughter Naleigh, a hall pass or anything. But perhaps a fling wouldn’t automatically mean an end to their marriage.

“As much as I would kill him if he cheated because it would destroy me, I have started to question whether, if a mistake were to be made and it was a one-time thing, I would forgive him,” Heigl says. “Because look at the life we’ve built together. We have history, we have a child.”

Yet she adds: “At the same time, it would be really hard to ever fully trust that person again.”

It’s a good thing Heigl, who stars in the upcoming New Year’s Eve, is married – as certain aspects of the single life do not appeal to her, like one-night stands, for instance.