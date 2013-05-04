Kate's Style Diary: Her Top Secrets!

From Hairstyles to Hemlines, All Her Tricks For Looking Great While Dressing For Two

As the royal couple celebrates two years of wedded bliss and count down to baby, take a peek into Duchess Catherine’s top pretty and polished looks:

Fit for a Princess; April 29, Winchester

What Kate shares with pregnant women everywhere: “She is having to face the challenge of accommodating her new body shape,” says her friend, fashion expert Nikki Pennie. Unlike the average expectant mother, however, Kate occasionally takes cues from her grandmother-in-law the Queen, whose wardrobe is largely bespoke. For a visit to a children’s hospice on her second wedding anniversary, Kate wore a coral Tara Jarmon coat over a nude-colored frock, made to measure by a dressmaker whose identity the Palace is keeping under wraps.

Keep It Classic; April 24, London

Say hello to the new Jackie O. “Kate’s look is incredibly chic and rather retro,” says British maternity expert Rosie Pope. Take this silk Emilia Wickstead number inspired by Mad Men-era society swan C.Z. Guest. Altered only slightly, it is not a maternity dress but rather one “that we have sold quite a lot to non-pregnant people,” says the designer’s rep. Modern approach aside, “Kate reminds me of Jackie Onassis when she was pregnant,” adds Pope. “She’s happy to show some leg with that 1960s vibe, but in general she covers up.”

Bye Bye, Belt; March 17, Aldershot