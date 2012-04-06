10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jennifer Love Hewitt is single and ready to mingle with Adam Levine, plus more from Emma Stone, Ryan Seacrest and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I just read two days ago that Adam Levine is single again ... I'm just saying."
Single lady Jennifer Love Hewitt, who's got her eye on the recently unattached Voice judge, on Ellen

"I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling. Literally. That actually just happened."
– British journalist Laurie Penny, after being rescued from oncoming traffic by the movie star, on Twitter

See More Real-Life Celebrity Heroes

"Crispy chicken, fresh lettuce, three cheeses, French dressing wrapped in a tasty flour tortilla."
Mary J. Blige, belting one out for Burger King in an "unfinished" ad that drew viral backlash – and an apology from the singer

"We do look very different…He's fatter now – I'm thinner. It's true, though!"
Kate Winslet, mercilessly sinking Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio, to U.K. chat show Daybreak

"Oh, they didn't tell you?"
Ryan Seacrest, teasing Matt Lauer about taking his co-hosting job, on the Today show

"I get lost in his eyes."
– One of PEOPLE Country's Hottest Guys Luke Bryan, calling out his fellow "gorgeous" man Tim McGraw

"I'm a sales slut."
Claire Danes, who's easily by fashion deals, to ASOS magazine

"We all have nipples."
Selma Blair, who doesn't find the occasional nip slip offensive while breastfeeding her 8-month-old son Arthur Saint, to PEOPLE

"I love all fruit."
Emma Stone, comparing kissing costars Ryan Gosling and (now-boyfriend) Andrew Garfield to apples and oranges, on Ellen

"I remember back when you were just a life-support system for a mullet."
Reba McEntire, ribbing her ACM Awards co-host Blake Shelton for his unfortunate '90s hairstyle

