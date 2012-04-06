10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I just read two days ago that Adam Levine is single again ... I'm just saying."
– Single lady Jennifer Love Hewitt, who's got her eye on the recently unattached Voice judge, on Ellen
"I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling. Literally. That actually just happened."
– British journalist Laurie Penny, after being rescued from oncoming traffic by the movie star, on Twitter
"Crispy chicken, fresh lettuce, three cheeses, French dressing wrapped in a tasty flour tortilla."
– Mary J. Blige, belting one out for Burger King in an "unfinished" ad that drew viral backlash – and an apology from the singer
"We do look very different…He's fatter now – I'm thinner. It's true, though!"
– Kate Winslet, mercilessly sinking Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio, to U.K. chat show Daybreak
"Oh, they didn't tell you?"
– Ryan Seacrest, teasing Matt Lauer about taking his co-hosting job, on the Today show
"I get lost in his eyes."
– One of PEOPLE Country's Hottest Guys Luke Bryan, calling out his fellow "gorgeous" man Tim McGraw
"I'm a sales slut."
– Claire Danes, who's easily by fashion deals, to ASOS magazine
"We all have nipples."
– Selma Blair, who doesn't find the occasional nip slip offensive while breastfeeding her 8-month-old son Arthur Saint, to PEOPLE
"I love all fruit."
– Emma Stone, comparing kissing costars Ryan Gosling and (now-boyfriend) Andrew Garfield to apples and oranges, on Ellen
"I remember back when you were just a life-support system for a mullet."
– Reba McEntire, ribbing her ACM Awards co-host Blake Shelton for his unfortunate '90s hairstyle
