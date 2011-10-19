Kate Winslet, Ned Rocknroll Launch a Space Station in New Mexico

Looks like she’s part of the family!

Kate Winslet was on the arm of her new boyfriend, Ned Rocknroll, at Monday’s grand opening of his Uncle Richard Branson’s commercial spaceport in New Mexico.

The couple, who have been linked since meeting in August at Branson’s Necker Island home, were photographed at the opening ceremony, during which Branson repelled from a balcony and swigged champagne, the Associated Press reports.

The British billionaire was launching Spaceport America in a remote New Mexico desert. It’s the site from which he plans to stage his commercial space tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, which employs Ned.

Winslet, 35, and Rocknroll, who legally changed his name from Ned Abel Smith, 33, also have been spotted together in London.