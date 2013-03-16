Kate: Which Green Will She Wear for St. Patrick's Day?

Irish eyes – and those of many others – are sure to be smiling Sunday, when the Duchess of Cambridge makes her traditional royal visit to members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

For her inaugural visit last year, Kate wore a belted deep teal coat with a gold shamrock pin and a shamrock corsage pinned to her lapel (second photo from right) to hand out – what else? – shamrocks to members of the Guards.

While Kate is no stranger to recycling her wardrobe, it is doubtful that the expectant Duchess is planning to make an exact repeat for the same event.

So, here are four other gorgeous green looks Kate has worn, from the forest-green gown she sported in the fall, to the plaid coat she’s played field hockey in, to a ’70s-inspired vivid green Mulberry dress, to the bright green Diane Von Furstenberg belted number she loves.

She certainly can’t go wrong with any of the above – now it’s just a matter of waiting to see which look brings Kate luck on Sunday morning.