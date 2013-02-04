5 Things You Missed: Kate Middleton's Growing Baby Bump, Who's Partying Through the Super Bowl and the Cutest Game this Weekend

There’s plenty of action on the Super Bowl field as the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers go for the year’s biggest football win.

But there was no shortage of comparatively exciting activity on the sidelines. Whether you’re throwing back beer and chicken wings … or just waiting around for Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated halftime show, we invite fans from both sides to root on this weekend’s most valuable players.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here’s what you missed: 5. See Who Partied Down in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

It’s official! Months after we first spotted some new bling on Christina Ricci’s finger in October, the actress confirmed she’s headed to the altar with camera technician James Heerdegen. Hey, we know an engagement ring when we see one. (Send her some congrats) 3. Guess the Theme of Holly Madison’s Baby Shower

Valentine’s Day came a little early for mom-to-be Holly Madison, who celebrated her new addition with a very pink baby shower in Las Vegas. On the menu at the cupid-worthy party: a specially-created virgin drink called “The Holly-Go-Lightly,” which was served up in an over-sized glass wrapped with her signature Sugar Factory candy necklace. (Step inside her baby bash) 2. You’re Welcome: An Inside Look at the Puppy Bowl

If the Super Bowl is the weekend’s biggest game, the Puppy Bowl is, paw’s down, the most fur-ocious. PEOPLE went behind the scenes when the show was filmed in November to show you the aww-dorable action you didn’t see on TV. (Our view from the sidelines) 1. Kate Reveals Her Baby Bump – Finally