Jamie Bell and Kate Mara have been dating since fall 2015

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Engaged – Check Out Her Ring

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are making the leap from castmates to husband and wife.

The Fantastic Four stars are engaged, a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mara, 33, was spotted sporting a stunning new sparkler in New York City this month, and showed off the same ring in a recent photo posted to social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Rooney Mara Would Act In a Comedy – As Long as It’s ‘Dark’