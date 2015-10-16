Kate Hudson says she and Matt Bellamy maintain a friendly relationship because "kids just want to see their parents be cool"

Kate Hudson on Matt Bellamy Split: If We Had a 'Great Relationship, We Would Still Be Together'

Everything is “cool” in Kate Hudson‘s world.

The 36-year-old got personal in an interview with Allure magazine as she graces its November cover, speaking about her split from Matt Bellamy and coming from a “broken family.”

“If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together,” the actress said after noting that “relationships ending are painful.”

“We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives,” she explains. “That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”

Hudson and Muse frontman Bellamy called off their engagement in December of last year after four years together. The pair have been spotted out together several times since the split – and even continue to work on their wine company together.

Hudson told Allure that they work hard to maintain a friendly relationship.

“We said, ‘We need to try to create something for the kids where they feel like they’re gaining something rather than losing something.’ Kids just want to see their parents be cool. Everybody’s cool; everybody’s good,” said Hudson. (The two co-parent 4-year-old son Bingham Bellamy. Hudson is also mom to son Ryder Robinson, 11, with ex Chris Robinson.)

The Almost Famous actress said it’s been a “seamless transition,” though it’s not her ideal family scenario.

“Being someone who has come from a broken family and has a stepfather, I really benefited from having that very consistent [presence] in my life,” Hudson said. “And it’s something I am mindful of and want in my life.”

These days, the actress seems to be enjoying life as her latest movie, Rock the Kasbah, hits theaters Oct. 23, and she has gotten cozy with Nick Jonas. But the star says happiness isn’t “something that just comes to you.”