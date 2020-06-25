Parents-to-Be Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take a Walk in L.A., Plus Brooke Shields, Bella Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 25, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 97

So in Step

The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go arm-in-arm for a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 97

Red-y, Set, Go

The Image Direct

Brooke Shields adds a pop of color to her ensemble on Wednesday during an outing in Southampton, New York.

3 of 97

Summer Vibes

Mega

Bella Hadid brings the heat on Wednesday ahead of a photo shoot in Corsica.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 97

Big Wheels

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a solo spin around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 97

Science Class

Shutterstock

Prince William wears a mask as he meets scientists, including Christina Dold (right), during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility.

6 of 97

Finding Balance

Backgrid

Brad Falchuk finds a new way to get some fresh air — a Bird electric scooter! — in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 97

Back to Blonde

MEGA

Kylie Jenner steps out in a gray corset top and new platinum blonde locks on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 97

Soon-to-Be Three Generations

MEGA

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll with mom Maria Shriver on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement

9 of 97

Virtual Theatre

Manuel Harlan/The Old Vic/Getty

Claire Foy takes part in a socially distanced dress rehearsal of Lungs at The Old Vic Theatre on Wednesday in London. The live performances are scheduled to take place via Zoom beginning June 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 97

Pretty in Peach

The Image Direct

Jaime King looks chic in a slouchy sweater while out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 97

Fun in the Sun

Backgrid

Kate Hudson serves up some serious summer vibes at the beach in a tie-dye swimsuit on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 97

Decked in Drew

The Image Direct

Justin Bieber goes for a joy ride on his custom Drew motorcycle on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 97

Hot Wheels

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller keeps a low profile while out for a bike ride on Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 97

Screen Time

Shutterstock

Ana de Armas smiles while showing friends something on her phone on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 97

Man on a 'Mission'

Splash

Tom Cruise is seen wearing a face mask in London as he prepares to resume filming on Mission: Impossible 7 on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 97

Day Date

Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth hold hands while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 97

Game Time

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke plays fetch with her dog on Wednesday in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 97

Solo Stroll

The Image Direct

Miles Teller takes a walk around his neighborhood on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 97

Work It Out

The Image DIrect

Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 97

Gray Day

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 97

Grab and Go

The Image Direct

Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 97

Coupled Up

Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 97

Just for Kicks

Juventus FC/Getty

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 97

At Arms

Janet Mayer/Splash

Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 97

Serving It Up

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 97

Feeling Puzzled?

InstarImages.com

Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 97

A New Leash

The Image Direct

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 97

Shorts Story

The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 97

Take a Hike

Diggzy/Splash

Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 97

Malibu Morning

Brendon ONeal/Splash

Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 97

Dress to Impress

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 97

Four Wheels

The Image Direct

Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 97

Pattern Maker

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 97

Weekend Project

The Image Direct

Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 97

It's a Celebration

Natasha Moustache/Getty

Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 97

Carrying On

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 97

Weekend Vibes