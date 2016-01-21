Watch Kate Hudson Fall in Love with a Baby Panda During Kung Fu Panda 3 Press Tour in China

Kate Hudson got a little meta during her Kung Fu Panda 3 press tour in China.

The actress, who lends her voice to female giant panda Mei Mei, cuddled with a 4-month-old baby panda when she visited the Chengdu Research Base Of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m in love,” Hudson, 36, captioned the sweet moment which she captured for Instagram.

While the mother of two was styled in medical booties and cover apparel, just the night before Hudson looked stunning in a lilac jumpsuit at the Shanghai premiere with costar Jack Black on Tuesday.

Kung Fu Panda 3 marks the first animated feature for Hudson who recently celebrated the release of the family-friendly film with her sons Ryder Robinson, 12, and Bingham Bellamy, 4, at the Los Angeles premiere.