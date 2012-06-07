Kate Bosworth & Beau Fight – Then Make Up on the Dancefloor!

There’s nothing that a little dancing couldn’t fix for Kate Bosworth and boyfriend Michael Polish at the Swarovski afterparty for the CFDA awards at Top of the Standard in New York City on Tuesday night.

The couple had a “minor tiff” at one point during the soiree, with an eyewitness telling PEOPLE, “They were arguing on the dance floor and Kate walked away from him, and he grabbed her back, and they continued arguing.”

But the dispute was apparently short-lived.

“The two eventually made up, danced and were all lovey-dovey in the end,” the source says.

Bosworth and Polish weren’t the only ones shimmying on the dance floor.

Rachel Zoe and hubby Rodger Berman seemed equally entertained, while grooving to tunes spun by DJ Mia Moretti.

– Carlos Greer

