Jesse James and Kat Von D Split

Albert L. Ortega/PictureGroup
Elizabeth Leonard
July 26, 2011 01:15 AM

Jesse James and Kat Von D have called off their engagement and broken up.

“I’m so sad because I really love her,” James tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The distance between us was just too much.”

James, 42, and the LA Ink star, 29, were engaged in January and had been planning a summer wedding around the one-year anniversary of when they started dating.

RELATED: Kat Von D’s Twitter War with Jillian Reynolds

But the commute between Los Angeles, where Von D shoots her reality show, and James’s home outside of Austin, Texas, where he lives with his kids, Chandler, 16, Jesse Jr., 14, and Sunny, 7, proved to be too much.

Von D confirmed the split on Twitter.

“I am no longer w Jesse,” she writes, “and out of respect for him, his family and myself, thats all the info I’d like to share. Thanks for respecting that.”

PHOTOS: Stars’ Shocking Breakups

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now