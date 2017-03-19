"Kat is not a drug user, and has never been a drug user," a rep for the actress tells PEOPLE

Kat Graham’s trip to the hospital last month was all about some bad food — and not a bad pot brownie.

The Vampire Diaries star, 27, was staying at the Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California last month, where TMZ reports that she was spotted outside a restaurant as paramedics loaded her into an ambulance.

The website claims sources said Graham was having a bad trip from a brownie laced with cannabis but a rep for the actress tells PEOPLE the story is “100% not true.” According to the rep, Graham “was eating at a restaurant outside the resort and had a violent reaction to food poisoning.”

She adds, “Kat is not a drug user, and has never been a drug user.”

In a recording of the 911 call obtained by TMZ, a resort employee can be heard telling the Fire Department that a guest was “unconscious” after eating at the resort’s Essence restaurant. The employee then gets word from another staff member, who reports that Graham had regained consciousness and was drinking water. The guest is never identified as Graham and the resort would not comment on the situation to PEOPLE.

In photographs posted by TMZ, Graham can be seen laying on the lawn outside the restaurant being helped by paramedics.