Karina Smirnoff Savors the Single Life

The DWTS pro, who recently split with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, denies rumors of a romance with Aaron Carter

It may take two to tango, but stepping out solo has its benefits, too.

“I love being single,” Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff, who recently split with costar Maksim Chmerkovskiy, told Hollyscoop.com at the Fox Reality Really Awards on Tuesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Karina & Aaron Carter Deny Romance

Chmerkovskiy, 29, has reportedly been despondent since he called off their engagement, and it certainly hasn’t helped matters that rumors abound of a romantic relationship between Smirnoff, 31, and her current dancing partner Aaron Carter.

Smirnoff brushed off such talk Tuesday night. “Sometimes I read it and wish I was living that life,” she said. “I’ve learned to deal with it and now I’m just glad they care.”