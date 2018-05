She may have recently won the mirror-ball trophy with DWTS partner J.R. Martinez, but Karina Smirnoff is still close with her former partner Ralph Macchio. They enjoyed some quality time with his entire family (including wife and kids) at Beauty & Essex in New York. For her meal, Smirnoff ate salmon and also saved room for an array of ice cream for dessert, a source says. – Jennifer Garcia

NEXT: Cory Monteith Delights Fans at Canadian Football Parade