Blac Chyna Insider Defends Against Kardashians' Claim She'll Hurt Their Brand by Using 'Angela Kardashian'

Although Blac Chyna is set to marry a Kardashian and has a baby with the famous family’s name, the clan doesn’t want her owning the Kardashian moniker.

The 28-year-old reality star (Angela Renée White) is looking to trademark “Angela Renée Kardashian” to use while working in entertainment and on her social media, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE — but Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are opposing the request.

A source tells PEOPLE of the filing: “The Kardashians own their trademarks in most categories worldwide, and the trademark attorneys’ standard practice is to oppose anyone who tries to file anything. They probably didn’t even know it was happening.”

According to the documents, the sisters’ companies claim they’ll “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if Chyna takes the Kardashian name.

The documents also say that Rob‘s fiancée is “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” by changing her name. (AngelaKardashian.com appears to have been registered in March by a woman in Georgia.)

But a source close to Chyna says, “She’s not trying to do anything negative. She wants to trademark the name because it will be her name when she gets married and she wants to protect it. It’s also her daughter’s last name and she wants to share a last name with her daughter.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Although Chyna and Rob got engaged in April, no plans for a wedding have been set.

“She was more than excited, she was thrilled, just super happy,” a rep told PEOPLE soon after the engagement news broke, adding that she plans by going by her birth name, which is Angela White: “She’s soon to be Angela Kardashian. She’s ecstatic.”

Representatives for the Kardashians and Blac Chyna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.