Here's Every Costume the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore This Halloween

*Ahem*, we mean kostume 
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 31, 2019 04:47 PM

1 of 18

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Kouture: The star’s 20-month-old daughter wore a custom-fitted Alejandro Collection gown (which took five days to create) to pay homage to the look that the star wore to the 2019 MET Gala. 

2 of 18

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Instagram; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Khloé’s 18-month-old daughter is one sweet swan!

3 of 18

True Thompson

Oompa, loompa, doopity doo! Wait ’til you see costume number two! 

4 of 18

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé took True to the candy store to pose in her epic Oompa Loompa costume.

5 of 18

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

We just hope she got plenty of treats as a reward! 

6 of 18

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

What’s the buzz?!

7 of 18

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

The cutest little pumpkin in the patch! 

8 of 18

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

True is looking roar-geous. 

9 of 18

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Dress up exactly like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? What, like it’s hard? 

10 of 18

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

She even recreated the iconic admissons video from the movie. 

11 of 18

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

You don’t love this costume? We object!

12 of 18

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner posed for Playboy just a month ago, so it’s no wonder she decided to dress up as a Playboy Bunny. 

13 of 18

Kylie Jenner

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

She also teamed up with her pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou, to recreate the iconic Britney Spears and Madonna moment from the 2003 MTV VMAs. 

14 of 18

Kylie Jenner

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

You know – that one.

15 of 18

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Next up, Jenner channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid, donning a seashell bra, sequined skirt (also compliments of Alejandro Collection), colored contacts and a red wig. 

16 of 18

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

We wanna be part of her world! You know, the one that gets to go to all of these Halloween parties! 

17 of 18

Kylie Jenner

Courtesy Kylie Jenner and Greg Swales

Jenner paid homage to Monroe’s iconic look from the 1953 film Gentleman Prefer Blondes – and we guess she’d agree with the sentiment “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

