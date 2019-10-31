Stormi Webster
Kylie Kouture: The star’s 20-month-old daughter wore a custom-fitted Alejandro Collection gown (which took five days to create) to pay homage to the look that the star wore to the 2019 MET Gala.
True Thompson
Khloé’s 18-month-old daughter is one sweet swan!
True Thompson
Oompa, loompa, doopity doo! Wait ’til you see costume number two!
True Thompson
Khloé took True to the candy store to pose in her epic Oompa Loompa costume.
True Thompson
We just hope she got plenty of treats as a reward!
True Thompson
What’s the buzz?!
True Thompson
The cutest little pumpkin in the patch!
True Thompson
True is looking roar-geous.
Kim Kardashian West
Dress up exactly like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? What, like it’s hard?
Kim Kardashian West
She even recreated the iconic admissons video from the movie.
Kim Kardashian West
You don’t love this costume? We object!
Kylie Jenner
Jenner posed for Playboy just a month ago, so it’s no wonder she decided to dress up as a Playboy Bunny.
Kylie Jenner
She also teamed up with her pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou, to recreate the iconic Britney Spears and Madonna moment from the 2003 MTV VMAs.
Kylie Jenner
You know – that one.
Kylie Jenner
Next up, Jenner channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid, donning a seashell bra, sequined skirt (also compliments of Alejandro Collection), colored contacts and a red wig.
Kylie Jenner
We wanna be part of her world! You know, the one that gets to go to all of these Halloween parties!
Kylie Jenner
Jenner paid homage to Monroe’s iconic look from the 1953 film Gentleman Prefer Blondes – and we guess she’d agree with the sentiment “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”