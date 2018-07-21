The Kardashians' Childhood Nanny Tells How Khloé and Rob Helped Nicole Simpson's Kids After She Died

It’s still one of the most famous crime stories in American history.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death at her home in Brentwood, California. Her ex-husband O.J. Simpson was named a person of interest in the murders. He did not immediately turn himself in, and on June 17 led police on a low-speed pursuit in a white Ford Bronco.

Nearly 95 million Americans watched the Bronco chase unfold on live television. In Los Angeles, the Kardashian family was also glued to the coverage — but their reasons were personal.

Robert Kardashian Sr. was best friends with Simpson. His kids — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob — would frequently have playdates with Simpson’s children, Sydney and Justin.

Kris Jenner was also very close to Nicole Brown Simpson. Just 17 months after Nicole’s death, Jenner gave birth to daughter Kendall — and gave her the middle name Nicole.

Another person was watching the Bronco chase: nanny Pam Behan, who watched the Kardashian kids for five years. She recalls the aftermath of the murder on this week’s episode of Scandal Made Me Famous.

“The kids used to call him ‘Uncle OJ,'” she tells the show. “So now they were hearing that he may have killed Nicole. This was really shocking to them.”

The Kardashian family was most concerned about how Sydney and Justin Simpson were coping with the violent death of their mother — and their father’s arrest.

“Justin and Sidney were very close with Khloé and Robert,” Behan recalls, “so shortly after all this happened, myself, Khloé, and Robert went down to the Brown family’s house and stayed with them for a few days.”

“It was just to give the kids a sense of more normalcy to play together again,” she continues. “That’s something that I’ll never forget.”

