An unlikely feud erupted on Twitter between Hellboy actor Ron Perlman and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, resulting in Perlman challenging Cruz to a wrestling match.

It all started when the U.S. soccer federation repealed its policy of prohibiting players from kneeling during the national anthem, a decision Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and President Donald Trump criticized on Twitter.

Then Perlman entered the conversation, posting “The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a f---- about what you two dipsh--s think” and tagging Trump and Gaetz.

“PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz,” the actor added, sharing a photo of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Cruz then responded to Perlman, “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Perlman then responded, “I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say f---- him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”