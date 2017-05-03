The Craziest Celeb Feuds to Ever Take Place on Twitter
Who knew things could get so heated in only 280 characters? Behold, the biggest battles to take place over social media
Ron vs. Ted
An unlikely feud erupted on Twitter between Hellboy actor Ron Perlman and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, resulting in Perlman challenging Cruz to a wrestling match.
It all started when the U.S. soccer federation repealed its policy of prohibiting players from kneeling during the national anthem, a decision Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and President Donald Trump criticized on Twitter.
Then Perlman entered the conversation, posting “The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a f---- about what you two dipsh--s think” and tagging Trump and Gaetz.
“PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz,” the actor added, sharing a photo of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
Cruz then responded to Perlman, “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”
Perlman then responded, “I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say f---- him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”
Lala vs. 50 Cent
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and 50 Cent feuded publicly in April 2019, when the rapper claimed in a series of tweets that Kent's fiancé Emmett, his producing partner on the TV series Power, owed him $1 million. The rapper/entrepreneur, 44, demanded his money "by Monday" and shared vintage VPR clips of the reality star bragging about the expensive gifts Emmett, had bought Kent. She retaliated online, and the fight escalated until 50 Cent confirmed he'd been wired his money.
Emmett, for his part, appeared to be upset about the conflict, and said that the stress of their public feud was causing chest pains. “I’m sorry fofty,” Emmett allegedly wrote, misspelling 50 Cent’s name. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”
Vanderpump Rules viewers were surprised that the feud was only mentioned briefly on the show, andKent didn't address the situation until the show's reunion, which aired over a year later.
“I mean, I won’t say more than I can," Kent, 30, explained on the reunion. "There was a very public beef between myself and a pretty famous rapper, and it got very bad." When host Andy Cohen asked why viewers hadn't seen the dispute "play out," Kent alluded to legal restrictions.
Titus v. Andy
No one is quite sure where the bad blood between these two came from, but Titus Burgess made it clear that he is not a fan of Andy Cohen after an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. On the show, Cohen asked Burgess about his time working with comedian, Eddie Murphy. He asked, "I was just wondering if you got close at all because he was very problematic for the gays at one point.” Burgess immediately told Cohen that Murphy was not a problem for him, and the interview grew icy.
But Burgess wasn't done with Cohen. He wrote on Instagram after the incident, “[Cohen] should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”
When asked if the pair were feuding by Access, Cohen said, “He might be, I’m not.”
Kyle v. Lisa
We all know that there's no shortage of drama when it comes to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump took it off screen and onto Twitter after the season 9 reunion.
Kyle tweeted that she thought Lisa set up a meetup at Vanderpump Dogs that set off all of the doggie drama this season. One fan decided to post a drawing of Kyle wearing a Burger King crown and sitting on a toilet with a laptop. The tweet read, "queen on her throne!"
LVP thought it was hilarious. She tweeted, "So funny, how do people come up with this?" Then, she added, "It's ironic. Now I'm not so hurt I can be more objective, if I wanted to hurt any of them there were so many things going on, lawsuits, bankruptcies, shops failing, shows cancelled, loans in default etc and I never said a word."
Fan speculate that Vanderpump is talking about Kyle's Beverly Hills boutique, Kyle by Alene Too and her scripted series, American Woman, which was canceled after one season.
LVP continued, "Me on the other hand oh I am a liar, coward, sniper, bad teeth, awful friend, terrible wine, the list goes on...awful really. Glad I stepped away. Also Pump Rules has been amazing this year."
Bella v. Whoopi
When Bella Thorne shared her own nude photos to Twitter in an attempt to regain power over a person threatening to release them, she found a vocal critic in Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg, a host on The View, said, "If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself." She continued on to say that Thorne should have known better, and that "if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry…You don’t get to do that."
For her part, Thorne posted tearful videos to her social media, putting Goldberg on blast for shaming her. "Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you." She also threatened to cancel her appearance on the daytime talk show.
Jordyn v. Khloé
We all know what happened between Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods, but here's a little referesher. Woods was a longtime friend of the Kardashian family until she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé's daughter. Khloé kept relatively quiet about the situation until Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. That's when Kardashian tweeted "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Jordyn did not comment on the feud on Twitter, but Khloé did eventually backtrack and place some blame on Tristan, saying, "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."
Nicki v. Travis
Nicki Minaj called out Travis Scott on Twitter after his album, Astroworld, hit number one on the Billboard 200 charts. Why was she so upset? Her album, Queen, debuted the same week, and she felt like Scott's relationship with Kylie Jenner is what got him the number one slot.
To back her up, Minaj posted a photo from Jenner's social media writing, "Travis sold over 50k of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!" She also said, “I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi. lol I'm actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus and thank you to my fans.”
Minaj was still upset a month later, when she went on her radio show and said that Scott's move to sell merchandise with a digital download of the album boosted sales as well.
Kim v. Tyson
When it comes to feuds online, the more random, the better. In July 2018, model Tyson Beckford criticized Kim Kardashian West's body on social media saying, "I don't care for it personally. She is not real, doctor f----- up on her right hip." Kim, being the clapback queen that she is, commented on the post, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it,' accompanied by a tea, frog, and nail emoji.
You'd think that burn was enough, but Beckford doubled down on his comments. He wrote on his Instagram story, "My opinion on women who do plastic surgery stays the same, not for me!"
When Kardashian West did a radio interview a month later, she said of Beckford's comments, "When I choose to clap back, it's like, I don't do it to people that I know are just looking for the come up and just looking to clout chase. Like, that is like, the most annoying thing. So I see things all the time... I want to say something so badly, and I'll be like, 'I'll end you.' But it'll just continue so much more."
SUSAN VS. DEBRA
Differing political views amid the 2016 presidential primaries sparked Susan Sarandon and Debra Messing's Twitter feud. It all began when Sarandon, a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter, was asked whether she would vote for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in a general election matchup. "I think a lot of people are like, 'Sorry, I just can't bring myself to vote for [Hillary Clinton],' " she said on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes. "Some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately if he gets in. Things will really explode." Messing then criticized the actress's comments on Twitter. "Susan Sarandon muses tht Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary.Wonder if she'd say that if she were poor,gay,Muslim or immgrnt [sic]," she wrote. Adding, "1-What kind of revolution?! A WALL?! #ImWithHer but if it's Bernie/Trump I will ABSOLUTELY support BS … 2- the idea that Susan Sarandon wud say that NOT supporting Hillary in a HRC/Trump race is a legitimate choice for Democrats, is insane."'
Sarandon later clarified her interview comments on Twitter, explaining that she would never vote for Trump and why she lacked faith in Clinton. "Then why didn't you say that? Please make that clear in the future. For women's sake if for no one else," Messing commented, prompting Sarandon to issue a direct reply to her original tweets about the MSNBC appearance. "@DebraMessing For those passionate, principled independents & first-time voters who would not be voting (1/2)," she tweeted. "@DebraMessing if it weren't for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma. (2/2)"
Over a year after the dispute began, Sarandon opened up about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "She's not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn't thought through, maybe? She's Trumpian a little bit like that," she said of Messing. "So, I don't have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, 'But you don't have the information.'"
WILLIAM VS. NICK
William Shatner had a bone to pick with former Bachelor star and Dancing with the Stars contestant Nick Viall. Before the reality dance competition show's season 23 premiere, Shatner began a Twitter campaign to get Viall kicked off DWTS. "Who is with me?" Shatner wrote. "Whoever your favorite is — just not Nick — make the 10 phone calls for them." So, what exactly caused the beef? Shatner tweeted, "He lives up to the homonym of his last name. Watch Andi [Dorfman]'s Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey." As for what the Bachelor thought of this surprising Twitter feud: Viall initially responded with a lone sad face emoji before speaking with Extra about the situation. "It's heartbreaking because I'm his biggest fan," he said. "The show must go on. We're gonna do our best, and it's up to William to come around or not."
KIM VS. PIERS, BETTE AND CHLOE
After Kim Kardashian posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram in March 2016, Piers Morgan wrote an article criticizing her lack of clothing and referencing her and Kanye West's alleged debts. The reality star fired back on Twitter, telling Morgan to "never offer to buy a married woman clothes," and bragging that she was "late to the party" because she "was busy cashing my 80 million video game check amp transferring 53 million into our joint account." Then, when Bette Midler weighed in on the photo, Kardashian responded by bringing up "how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me." Once she saw that Chloë Grace Moretz retweeted Midler's tweet, and called Kardashian out for not "respecting the platform that you're given as a celebrity," Kardashian "welcomed" Moretz to Twitter, and complimented her on her recent Nylon cover. And then, in true Kardashian form, she followed everything up with another nude picture of herself.
KANYE VS. WIZ
In perhaps the most epic Twitter feud of all time, Kanye West blew up Twitter with a series of tweets after he misinterpreted a tweet Wiz Khalifa had posted about "kk." (Wiz was referring to marijuana, not West's wife, Kim Kardashian.) Khalifa had also criticized West changing his album name from "Swish" to "Waves." "You let a stripper trap you," West tweeted later that day, alongside several more slams – later deleted – that questioned Khalifa's rapping skills but praised his stylish pants. Amber Rose, West's ex, ultimately chimed in with some seriously NSFW disses – but only after West tweeted about her son with Khalifa, Sebastian.
NICKI VS. FARRAH
Minaj did not like what she saw when she tuned into Teen Mom OG in 2016. "Farrah is a c--- to her mother," she began a Twitter tirade against Abraham, who engaged in a heated fight with her mom in a recent episode. "Cause your [sic] a parent right? Your [sic] videos look like porn Horrible good luck being negative #Godbless busy making TV," the former 16 & Pregnant star shot back. The retort only inspired Minaj to correct Abraham's grammar – "Instead of dragging your mother, learn the difference between "you're" & "your", ding bat" – and reply with another expletive-laced defense of the reality star's mom. "Your mother didn't open her legs and have that child," she wrote. "Be happy she's helping! Stop talking to her like that on tv u lil c--- @F1abraham." "To be clear my mom doesn't help me I help her. I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk @NICKIMINAJ," Abraham responded. Tired of taking on the feud veteran, Abraham then insisted she's too busy for such petty affairs: "I slay I have no time for rerun watching ignorant minions like @NICKIMINAJ worry about your family #Watchandlearn."
TAYLOR VS. NICKI (AND KATY)
When her "Anaconda" video didn't receive a VMA Video of the Year nomination, Minaj launched a Twitter protest, claiming it would have gotten a nod if it had featured "women with very slim bodies." Swift, who was nominated, thought she had been called out and Tweeted back at Minaj, "I've done nothing but love amp support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other." Minaj then made it clear that she wasn't talking about Swift and the pop star later apologized – but not before her rumored frenemy Perry chimed in, seemingly suggesting that Swift herself was guilty of fueling a feud between females.
DRAKE VS. MEEK MILL
"And I only speak facts remenber that!" rapper Meek Mill tweeted after an extensive, heated Twitter rant about how Drake, who appeared on his album, has someone write his raps for him. "Stop comparing drake to me too.... He don't write his own raps! That's why he ain't tweet my album because we found out!" Drake responded to the accusations with diss tracks "Back to Back" and "Summer Sixteen."
NAUGHTY BOY VS. ONE DIRECTION
After Zayn Malik's relatively amicable departure from One Direction in March 2015, matters took an abrupt turn for the dramatic. Naughty Boy, who was producing Malik's new music, retweeted a video stating "Naughty Boy saved 'Zaughty'," referring to Zayn. One Direction's Louis Tomlinson fired back: "Wow @NaughtyBoyMusic you're so inconsiderate pal, seriously how f–ing old are you? Grow up!" Tomlinson then accused the producer of "trying to wind the fans up" – which he clearly succeeded at doing. Zayn officially dived in to the Naughty-Louis feud, tweeting "@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine ?" after his former bandmate dissed the producer yet again.
KHLOÉ VS. AMBER
When Rose weighed in on Kylie Jenner's relationship with rapper Tyga in February 2015, big sis Kardashian fired back. She reminded her followers that Rose was a stripper at age 15, adding, "Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you."
SINÉAD VS. MILEY
You can't write a condescending open letter to Cyrus – urging her not "to prostitute herself" – and not expect a furious social media response. The young singer fired back at those 2013 charges with a slew of angry Tweets, comparing O'Connor to Amanda Bynes and writing, "I don't have time to write you an open letter cause I'm hosting amp performing on SNL this week."
NICK VS. CHELSEA
Most people know better than to take comedian Handler's relentless jabs personally, but when she tweet-attacked Cannon in 2014 – "I just heard nick cannon is starting a comedy tour. Who's going to do the comedy?" – things got really ugly really fast. Cannon responded, "Wow @chelseahandler I actually used to have respect for you as a comic. But for one artist to diss another in the same art form. #tasteless." After his show, he continued slamming Handler with low-blow tweets, including "@50cent wasn't hitting @chelseahandler they was just sharing testosterone tips" and "@chelseahandler Looks like she got hit in the face with a hot bag of nickels!"
KATIE VS. CHRISSY
Moral of the story: Don't mess with Teigen's friend. When Cassidy took to Twitter in 2015 to criticize Erin Andrews's post-game interview with Richard Sherman, she probably didn't suspect she'd invoke the supermodel's super wrath. "JOB [noun]: the work a person does regularly to make money. alt: what @ErinAndrews had. 2nd alt: What you don't have. Bye!" Teigen wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. Cassidy tweeted back with, "Just to be clear, Your profile reads: 'Gold digger and Stuff'. You're asking me if I have a job? I'll send you a book."
ALEC VS. SHIA
Of course, Baldwin and LaBeouf – two of Hollywood's most notorious hotheads – fought each other on Twitter. After Baldwin told Vulture, "I don't think he's in a good position to be giving interpretations of what the theater is and what the theater isn't…" in 2013, LaBeouf leaked personal emails on Twitter that showed Baldwin in an odd light.
CONAN VS. MADELEINE
O'Brien may have threatened to go as "Slutty Madeleine Albright" for Halloween in 2014, but it was the former secretary of state who had the last laugh: "I'm considering going as hunky Conan O'Brien – but that might be too far fetched," she quipped before reminding him to "never get in a word war with a diplomat."
DONALD VS. RUSSELL
It all started in October 2014 when Trump caught a late-night interview with the comedian and labeled him "a major loser!" Then things got even more personal: Trump tweeted the comic "looks really bad," called him "a waste" and "a dummy who is lost" and questioned whether Katy Perry was drunk she married him. Brand's response? "are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?"
AZEALIA VS. IGGY
"The Grammys are supposed to be accolades of artistic excellence. Iggy Azalea is not excellent," Banks charged in a Hot 97 interview in December 2014. Azalea let her thumbs do the talking, tweeting, "Special msg for banks: There are many black artists succeeding in all genres. The reason you haven't is because of your piss poor attitude." Then it turned into a name-calling parade with the Aussie singer branding Banks a "bigot," and a "MISERABLE, angry human being" and Banks slinging back with "Itchy Areola." (Azalea has since quit Twitter.)
ANTHONY VS. PAULA
First he stirred the pot by calling Deen the "most dangerous person to America" because of her affinity for butter. Then Bourdain gave her another roasting after Deen announced in 2012 that she had type 2 diabetes and would serve as a paid spokeswoman for a diabetes medication. "Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business," Bourdain shared, "so I can profitably sell crutches later." Ohh, burn!!
ROSIE VS. ELISABETH
These former View hosts – and political polar-opposites – were at each other for years before O'Donnell tweeted a video in 2014 of a 2007 feud they'd had regarding Guantanamo Bay with the caption: "remember this – basic human rights." Hasselbeck struck back on Fox and Friends, defending aggressive interrogation, to which O'Donnell Tweeted, "I don't think the United States should ever, ever, ever torture other people."
BRANDI VS. LEANN
Ever since Rimes's affair with Glanville's ex Eddie Cibrian, diplomacy has been a struggle. A week before Mother's Day 2014, Rimes – who became a stepmother to Cibrian and Glanville's children – took to Twitter to encourage that stepmother's day should also be celebrated. The comment was tense, considering Glanville's 2012 tweet: "Someone is trying 2 get under my skin by calling MY children 'her boys.'" She then added: "Sooo transparent! They r MY boys, Eddie's boys and ur step-sons…4 now."
JIMMY VS. KANYE
JOHN VS. RAFAEL
Host of Last Week Tonight Oliver couldn't resist teasing Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa in 2015, referring to Correa as "a used Jeremy Piven salesman" and airing mortifying footage of the president dancing with clowns. When the politician became outraged, Oliver encouraged viewers to hurl more insults at @MashiRafael.
CALVIN VS. ZAYN
Better watch what you say about Calvin Harris' girlfriends. That's the lesson Zayn Malik learned after he retweeted a post from @FemaleTexts that implied that Taylor Swift was greedy in asking fans to pay for her music while Miley Cyrus didn't care if she earned a dime. Harris, who was dating Swift at the time, then tweeted at Malik, "You've made your money? Cool...f--- the 99% of musicians who depend on these services to survive right?" The former One Directioner responded by suggesting that Harris "calm your knickers before them dentures fall out." Harris ultimately wished Malik "best of luck, genuinely," but the then-newly minted solo artist withheld any apologies.