Kanye West Wears Necklace with Daughter Nori's Name

There aren’t many things about Kanye West that make you say, “Awww,” but this is one of them.

The rapper was spotted in L.A. on Friday wearing a gold necklace with his daughter Nori’s name on it.

The proud papa, 36, previously admitted that welcoming his first child with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in June has changed his outlook on life.

“After I lost my mother, [Donda, in 2007] there were times I felt like I would put my life at risk,” he said on his future mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s show in August. “I felt like sometimes I didn’t have something to live for. Now I have two really special to live for, a whole family to life for, a whole world to live for.”

Kim Kardashian INF; Inset: Splash News Online

West and Kardashian left Nori behind in L.A. when they jetted to Paris at the end of September to attend Fashion Week, but they both clearly missed their little girl – the reality star was spotted wearing a matching Nori necklace on Sept. 30.

She shared a sweet pic of her 3-month-old when she returned home along with the caption, “I missed waking up with my little angel.”

